Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 200,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 201,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

