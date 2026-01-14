Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Public Storage stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PSA stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.12. 376,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Key Public Storage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights PSA as a defensive, high?quality REIT with pricing power and a ~4% yield that can attract buyers in uncertain markets — a supportive narrative for the stock’s rally. These 3 Defensive Stocks Could Help Portfolios Weather a 2026 Downturn

Market commentary highlights PSA as a defensive, high?quality REIT with pricing power and a ~4% yield that can attract buyers in uncertain markets — a supportive narrative for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparative piece weighing Outfront Media (OUT) vs. PSA for value investors; such coverage can draw attention from income/value-focused buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. OUT or PSA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks published a comparative piece weighing Outfront Media (OUT) vs. PSA for value investors; such coverage can draw attention from income/value-focused buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media roundups of dividend and income picks (including lists that feature REITs) are highlighting PSA as a potential buy for yield and downside protection; this can support demand from dividend-seeking investors. Raymond James Analysts’ Best Picks Could Explode Again in 2026: 4 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks

Broader media roundups of dividend and income picks (including lists that feature REITs) are highlighting PSA as a potential buy for yield and downside protection; this can support demand from dividend-seeking investors. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years — Q1 2027 from $4.47 to $4.35, Q2 2027 from $4.57 to $4.44, Q3 2027 from $4.64 to $4.45, Q4 2027 from $4.62 to $4.33, FY2026 from $17.43 to $17.17 and FY2027 from $18.30 to $17.58 — signaling weaker near?term operating outlook vs. prior expectations (this is a headwind for the stock).

Zacks Research lowered EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years — Q1 2027 from $4.47 to $4.35, Q2 2027 from $4.57 to $4.44, Q3 2027 from $4.64 to $4.45, Q4 2027 from $4.62 to $4.33, FY2026 from $17.43 to $17.17 and FY2027 from $18.30 to $17.58 — signaling weaker near?term operating outlook vs. prior expectations (this is a headwind for the stock). Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital assigned a Hold on PSA, which may temper upside for investors seeking fresh analyst upgrades. Public Storage (PSA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 103.1% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 9,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 112,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.47.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

