Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cloudflare stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.3%

NET traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,537. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of -630.10, a PEG ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.41.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 538.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,829.30. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,315 shares of company stock valued at $127,379,605. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

