Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9%

Eaton stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day moving average of $356.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $395.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,887,000 after buying an additional 162,958 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.