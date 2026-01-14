Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Expand Energy stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Expand Energy stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 2,179,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expand Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

