Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Grows By 1,714.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,460 shares, a growth of 1,714.0% from the February 12th total of 301 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FUWAY traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based Japanese manufacturer providing a diverse range of electric wires, cables and high-tech components. Its core offerings include power transmission cables, optical fiber communication systems, copper wire rods, magnet wires, automotive wiring harnesses and electronic device packaging, serving sectors such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive and consumer electronics.

Established in 1884 during Japan’s Meiji period, Furukawa Electric is a key member of the Furukawa Group conglomerate.

