E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 902.2% in February

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 312,130 shares, an increase of 902.2% from the February 12th total of 31,145 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 801,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get E.On alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EONGY

E.On Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of E.On stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 79,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,095. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.