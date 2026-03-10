AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.57. 2,235,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,065. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AeroVironment by 230.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

