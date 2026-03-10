AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.
AeroVironment Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.57. 2,235,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,065. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.41.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing product and capability expansion in counter?UAS and RF/AI sensing positions AeroVironment to benefit from rising military demand for C?UAS/ISR systems. How Is AeroVironment Expanding Its Counter-Drone Defense Capabilities?
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary (TipRanks update) highlights management addressing a contract (SCAR) termination and outlining future opportunities — may calm some investor concerns about single?contract risk. AeroVironment Addresses SCAR Termination and Future Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its formal Q3 results and slide deck (official release) — provides the detailed numbers and management commentary for investors to review. Q3 Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary notes AeroVironment is a beneficiary of geopolitical tensions and increased interest in defense tech, which supports a positive medium?term demand thesis despite near?term noise. AeroVironment Earnings Will Be Key Amid Drone-Based Fighting
- Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations: EPS $0.64 vs. ~$0.72 consensus and revenue $408.1M vs. ~$488M consensus — the miss and lower margins explain immediate selling pressure. AeroVironment Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY?2026 guidance to $2.75–$3.10 adj. EPS (prior $3.40–$3.55) and guided revenue to ~$1.9–$2.0B vs. Street expectations near $2.0B — the guidance shortfall is a primary reason the stock is down. AeroVironment Cuts Guidance, Says Timing Issues Hurt Results
- Negative Sentiment: Investor class?action interest: Pomerantz announced an investigation into AVAV investors, which can add legal overhang and increase short?term volatility. Pomerantz Investor Alert
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AeroVironment by 230.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
