Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,129 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 12th total of 167,798 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 70,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,799. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

Featured Stories

