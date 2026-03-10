Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Decreases By 81.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 401 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 12th total of 2,219 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BMBOY remained flat at $13.51 on Tuesday. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) is a Mexican multinational bakery products company founded in 1945 and headquartered in Mexico City. Over the decades, it has grown into one of the world’s largest baking firms by sales volume and operates as a publicly traded company on the Mexican Stock Exchange with an American depositary receipt program trading over the counter. The company’s origins trace back to a small bakery in Mexico City, and it has since expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s core business encompasses the production, marketing and distribution of a broad array of baked goods.

