Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £525,788.13 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 67,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 777, for a total value of £525,788.13.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

PAG stock traded up GBX 24.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 789.50. 457,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,277. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 650.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 981. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon Banking Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital Group upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,028.20.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

Featured Articles

