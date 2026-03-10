Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $169,387.20 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $169,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 120,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,745.52. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $77,937.46.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Elastic by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Elastic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.