BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,367 shares, a growth of 471.2% from the February 12th total of 7,768 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,697.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,697.3 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

BWAGF stock remained flat at $144.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $167.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG is a Vienna?based banking and financial services group offering a broad range of products to private individuals, small and medium?sized enterprises, corporate clients and institutional investors. Through its principal operating unit, BAWAG P.S.K., the Group delivers retail and digital banking services, consumer finance, leasing solutions and mortgage lending. In addition, BAWAG Group provides corporate and commercial banking, treasury and capital markets activities.

The Group’s retail platform combines traditional branch networks with a growing suite of online and mobile banking channels.

