Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/24/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was given a new $22.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

1/22/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was given a new $18.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was given a new $20.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/9/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was given a new $21.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

1/9/2026 – Host Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,141,025.05. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

