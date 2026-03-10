VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 1.4%
VFLO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 1,394,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $40.74.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
