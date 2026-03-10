VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VFLO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 1,394,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $40.74.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

