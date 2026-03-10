VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:USVM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

