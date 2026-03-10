Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,675 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the February 12th total of 1,237 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 62,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, which trades under the ticker NASDAQ:BHFAL, is a U.S.-based financial services company that was established in April 2017 through the separation of MetLife’s retail business. The company focuses on helping individuals achieve lifetime financial security by offering a range of retirement income and protection products. Since its spin-off, Brighthouse has operated as an independent, publicly traded entity with a dedicated emphasis on annuities and life insurance solutions.

The company’s core product suite includes fixed and variable annuities designed to provide predictable retirement income, as well as life insurance policies that offer estate planning benefits and death-benefit protection.

