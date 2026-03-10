Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,557,391 shares, an increase of 835.2% from the February 12th total of 273,465 shares. Approximately 266.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,994,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,994,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 266.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Trading Up 0.4%

AEHL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,091. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L ( NASDAQ:AEHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting.

Further Reading

