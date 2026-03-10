AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 692 shares, an increase of 798.7% from the February 12th total of 77 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.36. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $59.42.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- Gold’s Next Surge is Imminent
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.