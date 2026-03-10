AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 692 shares, an increase of 798.7% from the February 12th total of 77 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.36. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $59.42.

Get AOT Growth & Innovation ETF alerts:

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.