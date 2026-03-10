Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 80.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77,482 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the February 12th total of 402,856 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 418,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 297,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 596,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,937. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.