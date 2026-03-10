Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 90.4%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,836 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the February 12th total of 490,077 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 70,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,632. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 179,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 46,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 80,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

