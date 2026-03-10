Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 90.4%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,836 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the February 12th total of 490,077 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 70,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,632. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.
Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- Gold’s Next Surge is Imminent
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.