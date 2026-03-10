Ford Tamer Sells 3,544 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,056.29. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 335.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
