Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 17,756 Shares

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $928,283.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390,100.60. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $373,000.00.

Elastic Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 1,967,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 622.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 102.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 234,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.