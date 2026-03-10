SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) CEO Purchases $1,999,999.53 in Stock

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) CEO Srivastava Sudhir bought 498,753 shares of SS Innovations International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 109,851,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,505,585.67. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SS Innovations International Stock Down 5.6%

SSII stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 28,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. SS Innovations International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SS Innovations International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares during the last quarter.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.