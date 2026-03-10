Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 3,989 Shares of Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $208,544.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,313.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,545,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,720 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,628,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,753,000 after purchasing an additional 977,578 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 490.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,322,000 after purchasing an additional 705,991 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 302.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 932,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after buying an additional 700,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.