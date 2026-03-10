Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/1/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/21/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/20/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $255.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $257.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $253.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/3/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $252.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/18/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/10/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866.20. This trade represents a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare Corporation alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.