Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/1/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/21/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 2/20/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $255.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $257.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $253.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 2/3/2026 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $252.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/18/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 1/10/2026 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866.20. This trade represents a 99.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.
