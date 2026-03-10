GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 976 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 12th total of 5,160 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $794,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

Get GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF alerts:

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 98.0%.

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Iceland. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MarketVector Iceland Global Index, by using full replication technique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.