ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the February 12th total of 1,116 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Price Performance

SPXE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXE. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

