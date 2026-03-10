Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Down 79.8% in February

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 123,961 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the February 12th total of 613,712 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Azitra Stock Performance

AZTR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,374. Azitra has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing live bacterial therapies for dermatological conditions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages its proprietary ActoBiotic platform to formulate topical treatments that aim to modulate the skin’s native microbial ecosystem.

The company’s lead investigational therapies are being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies for inflammatory skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and other conditions characterized by microbial imbalance.

