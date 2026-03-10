AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 80.3% in February

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 387 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the February 12th total of 1,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltiGen Communications Trading Up 12.1%

ATGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 43,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,479. AltiGen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.04.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc is a provider of voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony and unified communications solutions designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a range of IP-based PBX systems, contact center applications and unified messaging products that enable organizations to streamline inbound and outbound voice traffic, automate call routing and integrate voice mail, e-mail and conferencing functions into a single platform.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in California, AltiGen develops both hardware appliances and software modules that support analog, digital and SIP-based telephony endpoints.

