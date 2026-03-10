PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,138 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 12th total of 61,987 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.60. 91,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $95.88.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000.

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

