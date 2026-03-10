Short Interest in BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Increases By 6,258.7%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,925 shares, a growth of 6,258.7% from the February 12th total of 46 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLKF remained flat at C$2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ), formerly known as CELLINK AB, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tools and solutions for life science research. The company’s core offerings include advanced 3D bioprinters, proprietary bioinks, microfluidic devices and cell analytics instruments. These technologies are designed to accelerate drug discovery, tissue engineering and personalized medicine by enabling researchers to create and analyze complex biological models in vitro.

In addition to its flagship bioprinting platforms, BICO provides a broad portfolio of consumables and software that support end-to-end workflows for cell culture and bioprocessing.

