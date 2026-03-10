Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 12th total of 254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Century Next Financial stock remained flat at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. Century Next Financial has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $70.88.
About Century Next Financial
