Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 12th total of 254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Century Next Financial stock remained flat at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. Century Next Financial has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Arkansas. The company offers savings and checking accounts; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers. It also provides remote deposit capture services; cash management services, including employee payroll and electronic federal tax payment system, as well as consumer or business drafts or payment services; safe deposit boxes; online and mobile banking services; fraud protection services; gift and credit cards; and merchant, night deposit, cashier’s check, notary, and other services.

