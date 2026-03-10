Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,951 shares, a growth of 981.3% from the February 12th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dino Polska Stock Down 3.4%

DNOPY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 62,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA is a leading Polish grocery retail chain specializing in the operation of neighborhood supermarkets. Founded by entrepreneur Tomasz Biernacki, the company has built a reputation for offering convenience shopping experiences in small and mid-sized towns across Poland. Its growth model focuses on local accessibility, with each store designed to serve the daily needs of nearby communities.

The company’s core business activities revolve around the sale of food and everyday household products.

