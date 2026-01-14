Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.8%

Transdigm Group stock traded up $24.85 on Wednesday, reaching $1,406.83. 113,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,327.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,372.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Insider Activity

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,373.59, for a total transaction of $34,339,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,205,747.22. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,238 shares of company stock worth $252,637,131. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,596.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

