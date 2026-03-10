Head-To-Head Analysis: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) & MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 22.69% 136.12% 20.69% MannKind 1.68% -11.21% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halozyme Therapeutics and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 1 5 6 0 2.42 MannKind 1 2 6 1 2.70

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. MannKind has a consensus target price of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given MannKind’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MannKind is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and MannKind”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $1.40 billion 5.73 $316.89 million $2.49 27.23 MannKind $348.97 million 2.30 $5.86 million $0.02 130.50

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than MannKind. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats MannKind on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

