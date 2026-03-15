EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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