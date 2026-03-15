Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,857 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 12th total of 4,146 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFUT opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Further Reading

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