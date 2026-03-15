Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,857 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 12th total of 4,146 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFUT opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

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Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF ( NASDAQ:FFUT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Further Reading

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