SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Up 64.1% in February

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,106 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 12th total of 74,419 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SHF in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

SHF Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHF stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SHF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHFS stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

About SHF

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SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources.

Further Reading

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