JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $64.4827. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

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JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF ( NASDAQ:LCDS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US large caps. LCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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