iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCRGet Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.75. 6,541,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 1,677,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%. BLCR was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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