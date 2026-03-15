iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.75. 6,541,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 1,677,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

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iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF

About iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BLCR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%. BLCR was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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