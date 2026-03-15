EQV Ventures Acquisition (NYSE:EQV) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.90. 172,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 56,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Get EQV Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQV. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EQV Ventures Acquisition by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,570,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, EQV Ventures Acquisition does not conduct commercial operations of its own but instead seeks to identify and combine with a private operating company in order to bring it public. The company’s units, common shares and warrants are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “EQV.U,” “EQV” and “EQV WS,” respectively.

Since its initial public offering, EQV Ventures Acquisition has focused on targeting growth-stage businesses that operate in sectors such as technology, consumer products, digital media and related fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQV Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQV Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.