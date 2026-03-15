First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.4150. Approximately 287,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 98,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.
The fund primarily invests in U.S.
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