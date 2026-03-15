First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.4150. Approximately 287,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 98,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

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First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 300.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 466.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

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