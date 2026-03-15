Cigna Group $CI Stock Holdings Increased by Cooperman Leon G

Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooperman Leon G’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $93,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CI opened at $267.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.11.

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About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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