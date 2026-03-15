Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Trading 3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.5080. 190,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 831,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4930.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPST. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Distilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heritage Distilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

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Heritage Distilling Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Heritage Distilling

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Distilling in the third quarter valued at $2,717,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Arrington Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Company (NASDAQ: CASK) is a craft distiller and distributor of premium spirits based in Washington state. The company specializes in the small-batch production of a diverse portfolio that includes bourbon, rye whiskey, gin, vodka, rum and specialty liqueurs. Heritage combines traditional distillation techniques with locally sourced grains and pure water, aiming to deliver distinctive flavor profiles that appeal to connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

Founded in 2010 in Gig Harbor, Washington, Heritage Distilling has expanded its operations to include multiple distillery facilities and tasting rooms, offering guided tours, tasting experiences and educational events.

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