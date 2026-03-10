Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,479 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,268.43.

LON RKT traded down GBX 20.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,451.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,480,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,161.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,927.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,769.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,522.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

