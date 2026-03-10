Mark Christopher Capone Acquires 1,301 Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Christopher Capone bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,331.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,804.15. The trade was a 61.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 16.5%

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 300,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 0.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $131.20.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 27,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

