Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Price Target Raised to GBX 11 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 to GBX 11 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
Savannah Resources stock traded up GBX 0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,669,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 3.49. Savannah Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 3.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of £128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.53.
About Savannah Resources
