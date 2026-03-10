Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $43,889.08 in Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda bought 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,889.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 642,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,489.08. This trade represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.68 million. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EML. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 525,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastern this week:

Eastern Company Profile

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

