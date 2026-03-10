Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $43,889.08 in Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda bought 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,889.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 642,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,489.08. This trade represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eastern Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ EML traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.68 million. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.90%.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EML. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 525,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Eastern
Here are the key news stories impacting Eastern this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Eastern director Frederick Disanto purchased 1,000 shares at about $18.39 on March 6, increasing his stake and signaling management confidence. This insider purchase is often viewed as a positive signal by investors. Insider Buy Report
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend support — Eastern announced a quarterly dividend of $0.11 (annualized $0.44, ~2.3% yield), showing cash return to shareholders and supporting investor income thesis. (Reported in market filings and coverage.)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership/inflows — Recent filings show several institutional increases and new positions (e.g., Teton, Minerva), keeping ~77% of shares held by institutions, which can reduce volatility and provide a stable shareholder base. MarketBeat Institutional Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset sale / third?party acquisition of “Eastern Valve & Control Specialties” reported — Distribution Solutions Group announced an acquisition of Eastern Valve & Control Specialties Ltd.; impact on Eastern Co.’s revenue mix depends on whether this unit was a core division or separate entity. Acquisition Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commodity/headline risk — Large crude oil price swings and geopolitical events (Middle East tensions, Strait of Hormuz disruptions) are elevating market volatility; these moves can affect transportation demand and input costs but are not specific to Eastern. Crude Oil News
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader news items — Coverage includes regional defense/infrastructure stories and comparative writeups (e.g., Poland market, MOB vs EML); these are background and unlikely to drive EML-specific fundamentals near-term. NATO Pipelines
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss and weak end-market demand — Eastern reported Q4 EPS of $0.31, missing consensus (~$0.36) with revenue and volumes pressured by weak truck and automotive markets; this is the primary near-term fundamental headwind to the stock. Earnings Coverage
Eastern Company Profile
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.
The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eastern
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- Blink Charging: 3,648%. NIO: 1,755%. None of them are Tesla.
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.