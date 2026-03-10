Jefferies Financial Group Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 550

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 540 to GBX 550 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 427.86.

RTO stock traded down GBX 4 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 454.90. 15,587,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,786,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 306 and a twelve month high of GBX 483.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.44.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

